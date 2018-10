An undated handout photo made available by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on Oct. 31, 2018 shows gas swirling around a solar mass black hole. EPA-EFE/ESO/Gravity Consortium/L. CalÁada

The European Southern Observatory on Wednesday confirmed what many already suspected, the existence of a supermassive black hole loitering at the center of our galaxy's Milky Way.

ESO released spectacular images of an enormous black hole and clumps of gas orbiting the colossal object which were taken by the GRAVITY instrument on the Very Large Telescope.