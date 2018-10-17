A team of scientists at the European Southern Observersatory have discovered the most massive structure in the early Universe known to date, according to a statement released Wednesday.
The astronomers, led by Olga Cucciati of Bologna's National Astrophysics Institute, found this galaxy proto-supercluster – which was given the appropriate nickname Hyperion – using new measurements made by the visible multi-object spectrograph of ESO's Very Large Telescope and pouring over vast arrays of archive data.