An undated handout photo made available by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) shows the Hyperion Proto-Supercluster (released on Oct. 17, 2018). EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/ESO

A team of scientists at the European Southern Observersatory have discovered the most massive structure in the early Universe known to date, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The astronomers, led by Olga Cucciati of Bologna's National Astrophysics Institute, found this galaxy proto-supercluster – which was given the appropriate nickname Hyperion – using new measurements made by the visible multi-object spectrograph of ESO's Very Large Telescope and pouring over vast arrays of archive data.