Kenyan security officer (L) takes guard during the global conference on Sustainable Blue Economy in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Daniel Irungu

EU Commissioner for Environment, Maritime affairs and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella arrives for the Environment Council meeting in Luxembourg, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

The blue economy has proved to be the most reliable in times of economic crisis in the European Union, the bloc's commissioner for the environment, maritime affairs and fisheries told EFE in an interview in Nairobi on Thursday.

Karmenu Vella attended the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference (SBEC) in the Kenyan capital from Monday to Wednesday.