The image of CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg is seen in the viewfinder of a television camera while testifying before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee joint hearing on 'Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The European Union's digital chief had a what he termed a constructive and practical discussion with Facebook Inc.'s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg about how to rebuild users' trust following the recent uproar over the network's data policies, the EU said in a statement Wednesday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Andrus Ansip, the European Commission's Vice-President in charge of digital affairs, is visiting the United States. this week, where he has already met with several tech executives, including Zuckerberg and Sandberg.