The European Union's digital chief had a what he termed a constructive and practical discussion with Facebook Inc.'s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg about how to rebuild users' trust following the recent uproar over the network's data policies, the EU said in a statement Wednesday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
Andrus Ansip, the European Commission's Vice-President in charge of digital affairs, is visiting the United States. this week, where he has already met with several tech executives, including Zuckerberg and Sandberg.