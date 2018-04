A two-armed robot named YuMi at the Tesla Club in Budapest, Hungary, Nov 5, 2015. The Zurich-based parent company ABB, specialized in robotics and automation technologies, has developed the robot to assist with small parts assembly. EFE-EPA/TIBOR ILLYES HUNGARY OUT

A HTC U Ultra smartphone on display in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan 12, 2017. The new HTC U series smartphones feature TC Sense Companion, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that learns from users activity, providing the user with advice and suggestions. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Gudenus Viktor, robotics and software engineer of the company Ivisio controls a robotic arm at the Cube Tech Fair in Berlin, Germany, May 11, 2017. EFE-.EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

European Commissioner for Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip arrives at the start of the Transport, Telecommunications, and Energy Council in Luxembourg, Oct 24 2017. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

(L-R) KUKA CEO Till Reuter demonstrates a robot next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto at the exhibition stand of engineering and robotics company KUKA atf the Hanover Industrial Trade Fair (Hannover Messe) in Hannover, northern Germany, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

The European Commission on Wednesday presented a document outlining the European Union's plan to boost investment into the fields of Artificial Intelligence and robotics while also setting ethical and legal guidelines for the related research and development.

AI has stepped out of the realms of science fiction and is now quietly entering our everyday lives as it looks to become one of the top strategic technologies of the 21st century.