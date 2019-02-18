The European Union on Monday proposed using a species of sea turtle as an indicator of the level of environmental pollution in the Mediterranean Sea based on research conducted by a Spanish university.

The EU's Marine Strategy Framework Directive draws on the long-term study conducted by the Marine Zoology Unit (UZM) at the Cavanilles Institute of Biodiversity and Evolutionary Biology of the University of Valencia – located in the eastern Spanish port city of the same name – that analyzes the plastic waste ingested by loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta).