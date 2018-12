The European Union-financed "Sherpa TT" rover during tests in the Sahara desert, Gare Medwar, Morocco, Dec. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED SIALI

A pioneering robotics technology, financed entirely by the European Commission and enabling autonomous long-distance space rover missions, began field-tests on Tuesday on the Moroccan northern tip of the Sahara desert.

On the plains of Gare Medwar, under a broiling December sun, some 20 technicians pore over a roving robot prototype nicknamed "Sherpa TT" by its creators, the German DFKI aerospatial team participating in the project.