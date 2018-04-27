Representatives of European Union member states on Friday gave the green light to a proposal to reduce the use of pesticides that, according to the European food safety body, pose a threat to bee populations.

The new measures, which is expected to be adopted by the European Commission in the coming weeks and come into force by the end of the year, extends already existing partial bans that exist for so-called neonicotinoid insecticides, which the European Food Safety Agency has found presents a real risk to native populations of wild solitary and honey bees.