The moon next to a logo of the European Space Agency ESA at the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, Oct 1, 2018. ESA, on Oct 4, 2018 said it intends to launch the PLATO observatory in 2026 to seek and study exoplanets. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Jan Woerner, Director of the European Space Agency (ESA), delivers a speech at an event on the opening day of the International Astronautical Congress IAC in Bremen, northern Germany, Oct 1, 2018. ESA,on Oct 4, 2018 said it intends to launch the PLATO observatory in 2026 to seek and study exoplanets. EPA-EFE (FILE) /FOCKE STRANGMANN

Handout image provided by NASA on July 20, 2016 shows an artist's illustration of two Earth-sized planets, TRAPPIST-1b and TRAPPIST-1c, passing in front of their parent red dwarf star, much smaller and cooler than our sun. The European Space Agency,on Oct 4, 2018 said it intends to launch the PLATO observatory in 2026 to seek and study exoplanets. EPA/NASA/ESA/ (FILE) STScI/J. de Wit (MIT) / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The European Space Agency, which has said it intends to launch an observatory in order to look for and study planets outside our solar system, on Thursday began the project's construction phase after it signed a 288 million euro ($332 million) contract with a German contractor.

The contract with OHB System AG as the project's principal industrial contractor covers the delivery of a satellite, including pre-launch testing, support during the launch campaign and the in-orbit commissioning phase.