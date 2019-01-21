The European Space Agency has commissioned a preliminary study with the aim of employing a landing module to explore the Moon by 2025, the president of the aerospace company tasked with carrying out the report said Monday.

The goal of such a mission to the Moon, in what would become a first for European space exploration, was to mine regolith, an ore from which water and oxygen can be extracted, a process that could fuel manned missions to Earth's natural satellite, an ArianeGroup statement said.