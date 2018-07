An Ariane-5 rocket lifts off on July 25, 2018, from the European Space Agency's launch facility at Kourou, French Guiana, carrying four satellites for Europe's Galileo global positioning system into orbit. EFE-EPA/ Esa-cnes-arianespace Handout / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

An Ariane-5 rocket carried four satellites for Europe's Galileo navigation system into orbit on Wednesday from the European Space Agency's launch base in Kourou, French Guiana.

When the satellites have been placed into their assigned spots in orbit and the mission is completed within the next six hours, the Galileo system will consist of 26 satellites, two more than needed to provide complete and continuous coverage of the planet.