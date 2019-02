A photo taken with a drone shows a giant postcard of approximately 2,500 square meters (50x50 meters) and made of contributions from over 125,000 individual postcards containing messages aiming to fight climate change and global warming, is pictured on the Aletsch glacier near the Jungfraujoch saddle (3,446 meters) by the Jungfrau peak (4,158 meters), Switzerland, 16 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

The Council of the European Union on Monday described climate change as a problem that posed a direct and existential threat to the planet and urged the world's nations to foment cooperation in order to tackle the issue.

The Council said in a statement that action aimed at curbing climate change remained "insufficient," despite the world "already witnessing multiple devastating impacts" of it.