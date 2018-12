A Grey Wolf walks in his corral at the Moritzburg Wildpark near Moritzburg, Germany, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A Grey Wolf (canis lupus) walks in his corral at the Moritzburg Wildpark, Germany, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A Grey Wolf walks in his corral at the Moritzburg Wildpark, Germany, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A Grey Wolf walks in his corral at the Moritzburg Wildpark, Germany, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

The German wolf population continues to grow year on year, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist who visited a wildlife park in the east of the country on Tuesday.

According to data compiled by the German Federal Nature Preservation Office (BfN), the population of European grey wolves is rising, with 73 confirmed packs, 13 more than recorded last year, and 30 pairs, 11 more than 2017 records suggest.