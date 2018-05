CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on 'Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

A meeting between the CEO of Facebook and members of the European Parliament over the social network's use of personal data is to be webstreamed, the Parliament's president said Monday.

The meeting, scheduled to take place Tuesday, would be streamed over the internet after Mark Zuckerberg agreed to it, EP President Antonio Tajani said on Twitter.