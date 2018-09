Handout image provided by the European Southern Observatory showing the spiral galaxy NGC 3981 captured by the instrument FORS2 mounted on the Very Large Telescope in Paranal, Chile, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/ESO

The European Southern Observatory on Wednesday released a remarkable high-quality image of a faraway spiral galaxy located in the Crater constellation.

The image was taken in May by the focal reducer and low dispersion spectrograph 2, an instrument mounted on ESO's Very Large Telescope in the middle of Chile's ultra-dry Atacama Desert.