A handout photo made available by European Southern Observatory, ESO, on Nov. 19, 2018 showing an image of a newly-discovered massive binary star system, captured by the VISIR instrument on ESO's VLT. EPA/ESO/CALLINGHAM

The European Southern Observatory has captured breathtaking images with its Very Large Telescope released Monday that reveal a swirling star system in our galaxy that produces more energy in a mere few hours than our sun will in its lifetime.

The serpentine star cluster has been dubbed "Apep" by ESO in a reference to the ancient Egyptian deity depicted as a colossal snake that embodied chaos.