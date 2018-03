The Chinese space laboratory Tiangong-1, seen here in this undated photo provided on March 21, 2018, will reenter Earth's atmosphere between this Sunday afternoon and the early hours Monday, in a window centered around 23:22 GMT on April 1, according to the European Space Agency. EFE-EPA/Fraunhofer FHR

The European Space Agency (ESA) calculated Saturday that the Chinese space laboratory Tiangong-1 will reenter Earth's atmosphere between this Sunday afternoon and the early hours Monday, in a window centered around 23:22 GMT on April 1.

The agency, which is managing the international campaign to follow the laboratory's fall, said on its Web page that the time and place of its reentry continues to be a "highly variable" prediction affected by the changing solar activity.