Photo provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) showing an artist impression of the Bartolomeo platform. EPA-EFE/ESA

The European Space Agency announced Wednesday that in 2019 it will launch a new mission to the International Space Station geared toward researchers, engineers, emerging companies and space entrepreneurs.

"Earth observation and telecommunications, exobiology and space weather research are areas of great demand that will benefit" from the mission, the ESA said in a statement.