Plastic waste seen at the ALBA Group recycling plant in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

The European Council on Tuesday said it had adopted new rules on recycling that would affect the way in which member states managed household waste.

European Union member states would be legally bound to reach a minimum level of reusing and recycling 55 percent of municipal waste by 2025, 60 percent by 2030 and 65 percent by 2035.