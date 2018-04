The Robot Art (2017) project by Portuguese artist Leonel Moura at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Apr. 4, 2018. EFE/GRAND PALAIS

A 1956 artwork by Hungarian artist Nicolas Schöffer at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Apr. 4, 2018. EFE/GRAND PALAIS

The Grand Palais in Paris was set to welcome visitors to a new exhibition showcasing works by about 40 international artists produced with the help of robots, as seen in images released Wednesday by EFE.

The exhibition offers visitors an immersive and interactive experience, according to the Grand Palais.