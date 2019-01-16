Micro plastics, including plastics found inside the small fish amongst a sample collected in the Cape Town harbour during a micro-plastics workshop on board the Swiss flagged vessel Fleur de Passion docked in the Cape Town harbour, South Africa, 15 January 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

South African school children look at micro plastics in the water in a sample collected in the Cape Town harbour with Marine Biologist Yaiza Santana from Spain (R) during a micro-plastics workshop on board the Swiss flagged vessel Fleur de Passion docked in the Cape Town harbour, South Africa, 15 January 2019. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

An expedition that has been at sea for over three years collecting data in a bid to gain a better understanding of the impact of humankind on the world's oceans has been educating members of the public about microplastics in the South African city of Cape Town, where its ship was docked on Wednesday for maintenance, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The Ocean Mapping Expedition, organized by Geneva-based non-profit organization Fondation Pacifique, is a four-year project taking place aboard the 33-meter-long (108-feet-long) Fleur de Passion sailing boat "to observe, understand and map the state of the oceans," according to the expedition's site.