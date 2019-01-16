An expedition that has been at sea for over three years collecting data in a bid to gain a better understanding of the impact of humankind on the world's oceans has been educating members of the public about microplastics in the South African city of Cape Town, where its ship was docked on Wednesday for maintenance, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.
The Ocean Mapping Expedition, organized by Geneva-based non-profit organization Fondation Pacifique, is a four-year project taking place aboard the 33-meter-long (108-feet-long) Fleur de Passion sailing boat "to observe, understand and map the state of the oceans," according to the expedition's site.