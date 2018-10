A handout photo provided by the University of Stanford's Virtual Human Interaction Lab on Oct. 17, 2018, shows graduate student Fernanda Herrera (L) standing next to Hannah Mieczkowski while she tests the 'Becoming Homeless' virtual reality experience. EPA-EFE/Linda A. Cicero/ Stanford News

Virtual reality technology allows users to experience what it is like to lose everything, increasing people's levels of empathy toward the homeless, according to the findings of a Stanford University study that were published on Wednesday.

The "Becoming Homeless" virtual reality experience, developed by Stanford's Virtual Human Interaction Lab, seeks to allow any person to feel what it is like to lose one's job and home, and be forced to live on the street.