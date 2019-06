Handout image from Dexeus Mujer which alongside the Polytechnic University of Catalonia who has discovered that frozen sperm maintains its viability in conditions of microgravity. June 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/ HANDOUT DEXEUS MUJER

Frozen semen is still viable in conditions of microgravity, meaning humans may be able to reproduce in space, a team of scientists said Monday.

The investigation is the first part of a wider project that will determine the viability of creating reproductive cells banks in space and to "reproduce the human species beyond the planet," Montserrat Boada, lead scientist of the project, told Efe.