Photo provided on July 31, 2018, by Mexico's National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) showing underwater archaeologists inspecting a site in the Gulf of Mexico off Veracruz state for 10 ships that conquistador Hernan Cortes intentionally sank in 1519, just before he launched the conquest of the Americas. EFE-EPA/INAH/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican and US experts have launched a new search to find ships sunk five centuries ago by Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes in the incident marking the start of the conquest of the Americas which, for some, began the most significant cultural collision in world history.

The Underwater Archaeology Project in the Villa Rica is the 19th expedition headed by historian Francisco del Paso y Troncoso, who has become a pioneer in underwater archaeology in Mexico, and is aimed at finding the oldest European shipwrecks in Mexican waters dating from 1519.