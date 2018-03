The red-lipped alligator lizard and the avetero owl, species endemic to the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, are in danger of extinction, and to avoid that, specialists at a natural reserve are learning everything about them in order to save them.

Manuel Aranda, a biologist in charge of the San Jose Educational Park, told EFE about their plans to preserve these species, just two among a dozen at risk of disappearing from the region.