Oncologist Dr. Oderay Larrea speaks during the 1st EFE Health Forum in Quito, Ecuador, about cancer rates in Ecuador and Latin America on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Dominique Riofrio

Central University of Ecuador (UCE) president Dr. Fernando Sempertegui speaks during the 1st EFE Health Forum in Quito, Ecuador, about cancer rates in Ecuador and Latin America on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Dominique Riofrio

Controlling cancer in rural Latin America is deficient due to late diagnoses and lack of care for patients, Central University of Ecuador (UCE) Medical School dean Ramiro Lopez said Wednesday during a health forum in Quito organized by the university and Agencia EFE.

"These are, often, also the most impoverished areas in Latin American countries, with all the shortages that implies regarding health insurance," Lopez said, speaking at the opening of the forum.