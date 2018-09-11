Image provided by the National Hurricane Center on Sept. 11, 2018, showing the five-day predicted storm track for Hurricane Florence as it approaches the US East Coast. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Image provided by NASA showing Hurricane Florence approaching the US East Coast on Sept. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Nasa/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Hurricane Florence, despite the fact that in recent hours it has weakened slightly, is still packing sustained winds of 130 miles (215 km) per hour and remains an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm as it approaches the US eastern coastline, specifically the Carolinas.

In its 11 am advisory on Tuesday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said that the eye of Florence was located 390 miles (625 km) south of Bermuda and 905 mi. (1,455 km) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).