Real Madrid's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool FC at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mykola Tys

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said Wednesday that it reached an agreement with Facebook under which the social network will acquire the media rights to broadcast some Champions League matches and the UEFA Super Cup Final in Latin America from 2018 to 2021.

UEFA said in a statement on its official website that Facebook, for an unspecified sum, secured certain media rights for 32 UEFA matches.