Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) and US President Donald Trump speak during a working dinner meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/THIERRY CHARLIER

A close-up image showing the Facebook app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, Nov. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Social networking site Facebook said Wednesday it had removed the official pages of a United Kingdom far-right political organization and those of its two leaders over posts it found consistently breached community standards and incited hatred.

The pages in question belonged to Britain First and its leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen.