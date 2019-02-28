Facebook faces 10 investigations by Ireland's privacy regulator into whether the company or its subsidiaries have violated European Union privacy law, making the social network the biggest target for one of the bloc's most important data watchdogs, amid growing scrutiny around the world of its privacy practices, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Some of the investigations, disclosed as part of the Irish regulator's annual report Thursday, focus on whether the company is legally gathering and processing individuals' data. Others are looking into whether the company's units are sufficiently transparent about how they handle data, and whether they have done enough to safeguard it.