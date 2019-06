Facebook on Tuesday unveiled plans to launch a digital currency called Libra which will allow people to send money through apps like WhatsApp and Messenger as well as to make purchases using their smartphone whether or not they have access to a traditional bank account.

With the initiative, Facebook, which has over 2.3 billion monthly users – more than any other social network – hopes to bridge the gap for the estimated 1.7 billion adults who remain outside the global financial system.