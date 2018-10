Facebook Inc.'s photo-sharing social network Instagram suffered a worldwide outage Wednesday but has since resumed service for most users, a glitch that comes just days after it named a new head of the app, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The company announced on Monday that long-time insider Adam Mosseri will take over at the photo- and video-sharing app, a week after co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger unexpectedly resigned.