Facebook, the internet giant corporation, looks set to open an internet content control center aimed at combating fake news after reaching an agreement with the German company Competence Call Center which already operates in the northeastern port city of Barcelona, sources told EFE on Monday.
A source at real estate consulting company Engels & Völkers told EFE that the Barcelona branch of Competence Call Center Holding GmbH will have Facebook employees assigned to its premises in Barcelona's emblematic Torre Glòries, also known as Torre Agbar, a torpedo-shaped 38-floor skyscraper designed by architect Jean Nouvel.