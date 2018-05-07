Panoramic image of Barcelona (Spain) with the Agbar Tower rising above the skyline, Apr 24, 2010. The 38 storey skyscraper will house Facebook's future content control center. EFE-EPA(FILE)/Marta Pérez

One hundred cutouts depicting CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg wearing a t-shirt that reads 'fix fakebook' are placed on the East Front of the US Capitol by a global activist group named 'AVAAZ' in Washington, DC, USA, Apr 10, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A protester wearing a mask depicting Facebook's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, flanked by two protesters wearing angry emoji masks protest outside Portcullis House in central London, Britain, Apr 26, 2018. after allegations that information on millions of its users was misused. EPA-EFE (FILE) /FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Image of the Agbar Tower in Barcelona (Spain)taken on Jan 1, 2010. The 38 storey skyscraper will house Facebook's future content control center. EFE-EPA(FILE)

Facebook, the internet giant corporation, looks set to open an internet content control center aimed at combating fake news after reaching an agreement with the German company Competence Call Center which already operates in the northeastern port city of Barcelona, sources told EFE on Monday.

A source at real estate consulting company Engels & Völkers told EFE that the Barcelona branch of Competence Call Center Holding GmbH will have Facebook employees assigned to its premises in Barcelona's emblematic Torre Glòries, also known as Torre Agbar, a torpedo-shaped 38-floor skyscraper designed by architect Jean Nouvel.