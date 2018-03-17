The signage of Facebook illuminated at company stand during the 2nd press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sept. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Facebook said it suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that helped United States President Donald Trump with the 2016 election, after learning that it misled the social-media giant and violated its policy for handling user data, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE Saturday.

Facebook said late Friday that it been given information that Cambridge Analytica, along with two individuals who don't work there, improperly kept Facebook user data for years despite telling the social network that it had destroyed those records. Facebook didn't say how Cambridge Analytica used that data or if it gave the data to the Trump campaign.