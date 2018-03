A worker pours chemicals in barrels for mixing, which is the first step of making soap, at a local production workshop in Nizip district Gaziantep southeast Turkey, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Workers prepare soap to dry for the last step of the production at a local workshop in Nizip district Gaziantep southeast Turkey, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Workers in a small factory in southeastern Turkey were on Wednesday engaged in the process of hand-making bars of soap, as reported by an epa photojournalist.

With a 10-worker strong team covering 10-hour shifts, this particular workshop in Nizip, Gaziantep, churns out tens of thousands of olive oil soap bars every year which are sold all over the country, according to the epa source.