The SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket side cores land after the launch from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA on Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA on Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The gigantic Falcon Heavy rocket, designed and manufactured by the private SpaceX company, on Tuesday lifted off from the John F. Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on its maiden flight, carrying into space an electric Tesla automobile.

The firm also - at least partially - achieved another objective: recovering at least two of the three boosters that sent the payload aloft.