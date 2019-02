Photograph taken on Feb. 19, 2019, showing beekeepers working in the community of Sinache, in the state of Yucatan, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Cuauhtemoc Moreno

Photograph taken on Feb. 19, 2019, showing beekeepers working in the community of Sinache, in the state of Yucatan, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Cuauhtemoc Moreno

Photograph taken on Feb. 19, 2019, showing beekeepers working in the community of Sinache, in the state of Yucatan, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Cuauhtemoc Moreno

A family in Sinanche, a community in the southeastern Mexican state of Yucatan, has turned to apitourism, or bee tourism, as part of an effort to protect the industrious little insects.

Visitors are welcomed into the world of bees, learning about the insects' work, honey production and the important role they play in the planet's life.