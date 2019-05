A next-generation Shinkansen bullet train vehicle Car 10 of ALFA-X of East Japan Railway Company (JR East) during a media day in Rifu, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

Japan's newest model of shinkansen train, the Alfa-X, which has a record-breaking top speed of 400 kph (249 mph) on traditional rail lines, is scheduled to undergo its first test run between the northern cities of Sendai and Aomori on Friday.

Test runs will be conducted from time to time until the train starts operations.