A wildfire that scorched woodland and forced the evacuation of villagers in Spain's rural Galicia province was on Monday brought under control by firefighters, the regional government said.

The blaze consumed some 150 hectares (370 acres) of countryside near the town of Mondariz, to the east of the coastal city of Vigo, and encroached on the villages of O Barro, Barral and Boente, where dozens of locals were required to leave their properties until firefighting services deemed the situation to be safe.