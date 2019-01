The vice president for marketing with South Korean firm LB, David VanderWaal, presents at the CES 2019 technology fair in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, 2019, the firm's new LG HomeBrew machine for brewing beer at home using capsules. EFE-EPA/ Larry W. Smith

South Korean multinational LG on Monday presented a machine that allows users to brew different varieties of beer at home using capsules.

The LB HomeBrew machine was displayed during the CES 2019 consumer electronics fair currently being held in Las Vegas, and the company said that the device can handle the entire range of activities in the beer production process, from fermentation to carbonizacion and aging.