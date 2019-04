(L-R) Anton Zensus of Max Planck Institute of Radio Astronomy and Chair of the Board of EHT (Event Horizon Telescope), Eduardo Dos of Max Planck Institute of Radio Astronomy, Luciano Rezzolla of Goethe University in Frankfurt, Monica Moscibrodzka of Radboud University in Nijmegen, Heino Falcke, professor at the Radboud University in Nijmegen and Chair of Science Council of the EHT ERC (European Research Council) grantee and EU Commissioner responsible for Research, Science and Innovation Portuguese Carlos Moedas attend the unveiling ceremony of the first image ever of a black hole during a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

An undated handout photo made available by Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration on 10 April 2019 showing a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun. EPA-EFE

Heino Falcke, professor at the Radboud University in Nijmegen unveils the first image ever of a black hole during a press conference at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Mareki Honma of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan unveils for the first time, the image of a black hole during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The first-ever image of a supermassive black hole loitering at the heart of the Milky Way was unveiled on Wednesday in Brussels at a Horizon Telescope press conference.

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a collaborative project that combines imagery collected by a network of telescopes from eight international observatories across the globe, has captured images of the huge black hole called Sagittarius A*.