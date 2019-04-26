Photo provided on April 25, 2019, by Zoo Miami showing its newest resident, an as-yet-unnamed one-horned Indian rhinoceros born two days earlier to Akuti, the zoo's 7-year-old female as a result of induced ovulation and artificial insemination. EFE-EPA/Zoo Miami/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Best Quality Available

Photo provided on April 25, 2019, by Zoo Miami showing its newest resident, an as-yet-unnamed one-horned Indian rhinoceros born two days earlier to Akuti, the zoo's 7-year-old female as a result of induced ovulation and artificial insemination. EFE-EPA/Zoo Miami/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Best Quality Available

The Miami zoo this week welcomed a new resident: a one-horned Indian rhinoceros, the first of its species (Rhinoceros unicornis) to be born as a result of a combination of induced ovulation and artificial insemination.

The newborn rhino - which does not yet have a name and the sex of which is not yet known, since the mother and baby have been shielded from view until they can bond properly - is the first offspring of Akuti, a seven-year-old female at the South Florida zoo who had been monitored constantly since it was determined that she had become pregnant.