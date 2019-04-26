The Miami zoo this week welcomed a new resident: a one-horned Indian rhinoceros, the first of its species (Rhinoceros unicornis) to be born as a result of a combination of induced ovulation and artificial insemination.
The newborn rhino - which does not yet have a name and the sex of which is not yet known, since the mother and baby have been shielded from view until they can bond properly - is the first offspring of Akuti, a seven-year-old female at the South Florida zoo who had been monitored constantly since it was determined that she had become pregnant.