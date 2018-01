(FILE) A handout picture made available by NASA on Jun. 5, 2016 shows an image taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) using powerful lens to photograph three reefs of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, seen from space, Oct. 15, 2015. EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated handout photo made available by the Arc Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies on Apr. 10, 2017 shows the bleaching damage on the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia.

An undated handout picture made available by Australia's James Cook University (JCU) on Jan. 31, 2016 shows marine life in the Great Barrier Reef, in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia.

An undated handout photo made available by the Office of the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia on Jan. 19, 2018 shows bathymetry data of the entire Great Barrier Reef, off northeastern Australia.

Australia released the first high-resolution seafloor maps showing 1.5 million square kilometers of the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral system, according to official sources Friday.

The maps are the product of a collaborative project between James Cook University, Geoscience Australia and the Australian Hydrographic Service, initiated by researcher Robin Beaman from James Cook University in 2009.