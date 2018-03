Photo provided by the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) showing the migration of blacktip sharks along Singer Island in Florida, USA, March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Stephen Kajiura/FAU

Thousands of migrating blacktip sharks are gathering off the South Florida coast, as they do every winter, but scientists warn that their numbers are shrinking.

Aerial photos of the sharks offshore published Friday were enough to make beachgoers think twice.