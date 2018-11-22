Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov. 21, 2018: A group of paleontologists discovered in southern Brazil what has been described as the world's oldest long-necked dinosaur, university researchers said Wednesday. EPA/EFE/Courtesy photo of RODRIGO TEMP MÜLLER with no date/ UFSM/

A group of paleontologists discovered in southern Brazil what has been described as the world's oldest long-necked dinosaur, university researchers said Wednesday.

Their findings are based on analysis of three well-preserved dinosaur skeletons.