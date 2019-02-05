A group of paleontologists discovered fossils from a heretofore unknown species of dinosaur in Argentina's Patagonia region, authorities announced Monday in Buenos Aires.
The "new" dinosaur - which was designated "Bajadasaurus pronuspinax," referring to the Bajada Colorada geological formation in Neuquen province where the remains of the animal that lived approximately 140 million years ago were found - belongs to the sauropod group and is noteworthy for the large bony spikes covering its neck and back, according to scientists announcing the find at this capital's Cultural Science Center