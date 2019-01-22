Snowfall on Tuesday brought northern France and the capital to a standstill with roads gridlocked, hundreds of buses canceled and the iconic Eiffel Tower's temporary closure, according to local transport authorities.
Paris, much of northern France, and the southern Pyrenees region — a mountain range that separates Spain and France — awoke blanketed in snow, which caused major disruption in the capital after the national meteorological service placed 24 of the countries 101 departments on a code orange weather warning.