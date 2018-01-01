Image showing showing a worker checking the filling up vaccine vials produced by the Sanofi-Pasteur laboratories in Val-de-Reuil, France, Oct 19, 2009. EFE- EPA (FILE)/HORACIO VILLALOBOS

A family waits at the children emergency ward of the Robert Debre Hospital, in Paris, France, Oct 30, 2009. EFE- EPA (FILE)/LUCAS DOLEGA

French Health and Solidarity Minister Agnes Buzyn (C) during the weekly session of the questions to the government at the national assembly in Paris, France, De c6, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Children born in France as from Monday will now receive eleven compulsory vaccines, up from three prior compulsory shots, or risk being barred from French nurseries or schools; the French government's announcement seeks to stamp-out growing nationwide skepticism towards vaccines and one of the world's highest vaccine rejection rates.

French minister of Solidarity and Health, Agnes Buzyn, announced the measure seeking to extend vaccine coverage further than the current 70 percent of child population already vaccinated.