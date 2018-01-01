Children born in France as from Monday will now receive eleven compulsory vaccines, up from three prior compulsory shots, or risk being barred from French nurseries or schools; the French government's announcement seeks to stamp-out growing nationwide skepticism towards vaccines and one of the world's highest vaccine rejection rates.
French minister of Solidarity and Health, Agnes Buzyn, announced the measure seeking to extend vaccine coverage further than the current 70 percent of child population already vaccinated.