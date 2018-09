A woman takes a shower after swimming at the beach of Villeneuve-Loubet, Southern France, Aug 2 ,2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The extended heat wave that scorched Europe over the summer of 2018 caused 1,500 more deaths than average in France, especially among the older generation, the French health minister said Friday.

The number was, however, lower than registered in similar heatwaves registered in 2015 and 2006, when 15,000 and 20,000 people died across Europe during the extremely hot weather.