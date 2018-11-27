The shadow of French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on the wall as he delivers a speech during a meeting to present a 10-year energy plan for the ecology transition at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELIOT BLONDET / ABACA

Amid ongoing protests against fuel tax hikes in France, the president on Tuesday said he would look to pin rates to fluctuating global oil prices in a bid to mitigate the financial effects on consumers.

Emmanuel Macron set out his long-term energy agenda following several weeks of nationwide demonstrations in which hundreds of thousands of people clad in fluorescent clothing – which gave the movement the name "gilet jaunes" ("yellow vests") – blocked major streets and roads in a show of opposition to the government's plan to boost taxes on diesel and gasoline.